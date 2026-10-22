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Be Smart

Why Everyone Is Wrong About AI's Environmental Impact

Season 14 Episode 11 | 41m 21s

If you ask what is the environmental impact of AI, you’ll get two answers. One says it’s minimal and worth it. The other says it’s an environmental catastrophe. So what's the truth? We went looking for the real answers, and found something much stranger than we expected. Whatever you think about AI, somebody is already paying for it. Who, and how much? That's what we are here to find out.

Aired: 10/21/26
Extras
Watch 23:48
Be Smart
This Weird Pattern Will Let Us Reshape Matter
What if you could turn the same material into a conductor, insulator, or magnet just by twisting it?
Episode: S14 E10 | 23:48
Watch 14:50
Be Smart
The Very Weird Reason Hot Water Freezes Faster
Why can hot water sometimes freeze faster than cold water?
Episode: S14 E9 | 14:50
Watch 27:32
Be Smart
How HIV Started a Century Before Anyone Noticed
How science unraveled one of the biggest myths in modern medicine...HIV's true origins.
Episode: S14 E8 | 27:32
Watch 21:23
Be Smart
The New Kind of Heat Humans Can’t Handle
I pushed my body in a climate & sports research lab to discover what extreme heat really does to us.
Episode: S14 E7 | 21:23
Watch 16:47
Be Smart
Scientists Finally Figured Out What Love Is For
What exactly is the evolutionary purpose of love?
Episode: S14 E6 | 16:47
Watch 16:47
Be Smart
We've never seen an atom. But we know what they look like.
If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
Episode: S14 E5 | 16:47
Watch 10:51
Be Smart
Infinity isn’t a number. It's something much weirder.
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
Episode: S14 E4 | 10:51
Watch 24:25
Be Smart
Something Strange Happens When You Flatten the Earth…
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Episode: S14 E3 | 24:25
Watch 22:37
Be Smart
You've Been Lied to About DNA Evidence
DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?
Episode: S14 E2 | 22:37
Watch 17:13
Be Smart
Traffic Lights Are So Much Weirder Than You Realize
Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
Episode: S14 E1 | 17:13
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Watch 23:48
Be Smart
This Weird Pattern Will Let Us Reshape Matter
What if you could turn the same material into a conductor, insulator, or magnet just by twisting it?
Episode: S14 E10 | 23:48
Watch 14:50
Be Smart
The Very Weird Reason Hot Water Freezes Faster
Why can hot water sometimes freeze faster than cold water?
Episode: S14 E9 | 14:50
Watch 27:32
Be Smart
How HIV Started a Century Before Anyone Noticed
How science unraveled one of the biggest myths in modern medicine...HIV's true origins.
Episode: S14 E8 | 27:32
Watch 21:23
Be Smart
The New Kind of Heat Humans Can’t Handle
I pushed my body in a climate & sports research lab to discover what extreme heat really does to us.
Episode: S14 E7 | 21:23
Watch 16:47
Be Smart
Scientists Finally Figured Out What Love Is For
What exactly is the evolutionary purpose of love?
Episode: S14 E6 | 16:47
Watch 16:47
Be Smart
We've never seen an atom. But we know what they look like.
If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
Episode: S14 E5 | 16:47
Watch 10:51
Be Smart
Infinity isn’t a number. It's something much weirder.
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
Episode: S14 E4 | 10:51
Watch 24:25
Be Smart
Something Strange Happens When You Flatten the Earth…
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Episode: S14 E3 | 24:25
Watch 22:37
Be Smart
You've Been Lied to About DNA Evidence
DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?
Episode: S14 E2 | 22:37
Watch 17:13
Be Smart
Traffic Lights Are So Much Weirder Than You Realize
Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
Episode: S14 E1 | 17:13