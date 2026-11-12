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Be Smart

The Most Misunderstood Idea in Flight

Season 14 Episode 12 | 17m 00s

I flew with the Blue Angels, pulled 7.5 Gs, and came home with one big question: How does lift actually work? So of course I built a wind tunnel to learn the science of flight, bust some common myths, and find the real answer to what keeps planes in the air—even when they’re upside down.

Aired: 11/11/26
Extras
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Episode: S14 E8 | 27:32
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I pushed my body in a climate & sports research lab to discover what extreme heat really does to us.
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What exactly is the evolutionary purpose of love?
Episode: S14 E6 | 16:47
Watch 16:47
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If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
Episode: S14 E5 | 16:47
Watch 10:51
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This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
Episode: S14 E4 | 10:51
Watch 24:25
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How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Episode: S14 E3 | 24:25
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Episode: S14 E2 | 22:37
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Watch 41:21
Be Smart
Why Everyone Is Wrong About AI's Environmental Impact
AI’s environmental impact is more complex than it seems. Who pays the price, and how much?
Episode: S14 E11 | 41:21
Watch 23:48
Be Smart
This Weird Pattern Will Let Us Reshape Matter
What if you could turn the same material into a conductor, insulator, or magnet just by twisting it?
Episode: S14 E10 | 23:48
Watch 14:50
Be Smart
The Very Weird Reason Hot Water Freezes Faster
Why can hot water sometimes freeze faster than cold water?
Episode: S14 E9 | 14:50
Watch 27:32
Be Smart
How HIV Started a Century Before Anyone Noticed
How science unraveled one of the biggest myths in modern medicine...HIV's true origins.
Episode: S14 E8 | 27:32
Watch 21:23
Be Smart
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I pushed my body in a climate & sports research lab to discover what extreme heat really does to us.
Episode: S14 E7 | 21:23
Watch 16:47
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What exactly is the evolutionary purpose of love?
Episode: S14 E6 | 16:47
Watch 16:47
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We've never seen an atom. But we know what they look like.
If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
Episode: S14 E5 | 16:47
Watch 10:51
Be Smart
Infinity isn’t a number. It's something much weirder.
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
Episode: S14 E4 | 10:51
Watch 24:25
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How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
Episode: S14 E3 | 24:25
Watch 22:37
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DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?
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