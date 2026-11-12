The Most Misunderstood Idea in Flight

Extras
AI’s environmental impact is more complex than it seems. Who pays the price, and how much?
What if you could turn the same material into a conductor, insulator, or magnet just by twisting it?
Why can hot water sometimes freeze faster than cold water?
How science unraveled one of the biggest myths in modern medicine...HIV's true origins.
I pushed my body in a climate & sports research lab to discover what extreme heat really does to us.
What exactly is the evolutionary purpose of love?
If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?
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AI’s environmental impact is more complex than it seems. Who pays the price, and how much?
What if you could turn the same material into a conductor, insulator, or magnet just by twisting it?
Why can hot water sometimes freeze faster than cold water?
How science unraveled one of the biggest myths in modern medicine...HIV's true origins.
I pushed my body in a climate & sports research lab to discover what extreme heat really does to us.
What exactly is the evolutionary purpose of love?
If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?