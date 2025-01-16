100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

Backstage Pass

Season 2024 Episode 20

Sets, lighting, clothing, and shoes contribute to live theatre and other performances, including tv and movies. Keystone Edition: Arts will talk with creative people who work behind the scenes and impact how we experience artistic productions.

Aired: 02/23/25
Extras
Keystone Edition
Backstage Pass - Preview
Keystone Edition
Treating Pediatric Cancer - Preview
Keystone Edition
Creative Entrepreneurship - Preview
Keystone Edition
Homelessness in NEPA - Preview
Keystone Edition
Breaking the Barriers: Addressing Homelessness Through Housing and Social Change
Breaking the Barriers: Addressing Homelessness Through Housing and Social Change
Keystone Edition
Understanding Homelessness: A Systemic Challenge
Homelessness is systemic, underreported, and affects all.
Keystone Edition
Rising Homelessness and the Struggle for Affordable Housing
Homelessness is rising due to high living costs, as shelters struggle to provide support and housing
Keystone Edition
The Magid Ensemble: A Fusion of Art, Storytelling, and Music
A mesmerizing blend of visual art, storytelling, and plasma music through a traditional moving panor
Keystone Edition
Innovation in Craft and Creativity
Exploring the artistry of paper through origami, collage, pinatas, and large-scale paper creations.
Keystone Edition
Beyond Paper - Preview
Keystone Edition
Treating Pediatric Cancer
Pediatric cancer is relatively rare, but it can be effectively treated and often cured.
Keystone Edition
Creative Entrepreneurship: Passion to Profit
The arts can be perceived as a career where people choose passion over profit.
Keystone Edition
Homelessness in NEPA
Can these organizations keep up with the rising need and changing laws?
Keystone Edition
Beyond Paper: The Artistry Within
Paper is a very common material to use when creating, but that doesn't mean it's boring!
Keystone Edition
Health Workforce Shortage
We'll take a closer look at the healthcare workforce shortage
Keystone Edition
From Sci-Fi to Reality
We look into the future of major tech developers right here in our area.
Keystone Edition
PA School Report Card
Nearly 5 years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools online, the impact is still felt across PA
Keystone Edition
Winter Magic: Celebrating the Art of Ice and Snow
When does playing in the snow become art?
Keystone Edition
Microplastics: Hidden in Plain Sight
Support for Keystone Edition Health comes from the Robert H. Spitz foundation.
Keystone Edition
Counting on Culture
Cultural celebrations like markets and parades can bring thousands of people together
