Keystone Edition

Health Workforce Shortage

Season 2024 Episode 15

The healthcare sector faces a critical workforce shortage with a lack of qualified professionals, such as doctors, nurses, and support staff. This shortage is driven by factors like an aging population, increased healthcare needs, burnout, and insufficient training programs.

Aired: 01/19/25
Keystone Edition
Health Workforce Shortage - Preview
Watch Monday, January 20th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Sci-Fi Becomes Reality - Preview
Watch Monday, January 13th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
PA School Report Card - Preview
Watch Monday, January 6th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Winter Magic - Preview
Watch Monday, December 23rd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Microplastics: Hidden in Plain Sight - Preview
Watch Monday, December 16th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Microplastics and Community Action: Restoring Our Rivers
Explore how you can make a difference for our waterways and planet.
Keystone Edition
Uncovering the Dangers of Microplastics
Experts explain the dangers of microplastics—tiny plastic particles found in food, water, and air.
Keystone Edition
Microplastics - Overview
Microplastics - Overview
Keystone Edition
Microplastics - Suggestions and Solutions
See a citizen science project testing Pennsylvania waterways for microplastics,
Keystone Edition
Counting on Culture - Preview
Watch Monday, December 9th at 7pm on WVIA TV
