Keystone Edition

Homelessness in NEPA

Season 2024 Episode 17 | 27m 00s

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. was at a record high across the board in 2024, according to the federal housing department. In Northeast Pennsylvania, more shelters are opening to address the immediate needs of people experiencing homelessness while connecting them with resources to help them get a roof over their heads.

Aired: 02/02/25
Watch 10:23
Keystone Edition
Breaking the Barriers: Addressing Homelessness Through Housing and Social Change
Breaking the Barriers: Addressing Homelessness Through Housing and Social Change
Clip: S2024 E17 | 10:23
Watch 9:23
Keystone Edition
Understanding Homelessness: A Systemic Challenge
Homelessness is systemic, underreported, and affects all.
Clip: S2024 E17 | 9:23
Watch 3:46
Keystone Edition
Rising Homelessness and the Struggle for Affordable Housing
Homelessness is rising due to high living costs, as shelters struggle to provide support and housing
Clip: S2024 E17 | 3:46
