Keystone Edition

Modern Renaissance Minds

Season 2024 Episode 4

Leonardo da Vinci remains a well-known Renaissance artist, engineer, and scientist, and that striking combination lives on in regional artists and students today. Keystone Edition Arts will delve into what can be created when seemingly opposite interests like science and art are combined.

Aired: 10/27/24
Keystone Edition
Modern Renaissance Minds - Preview
Watch Monday, October 28th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Alternative Therapy Treatments - Preview
Watch Monday, October 21st at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Voting for Your Future - Election 2024: Preview
Watch Monday, October 7th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Mental Health for Children - Preview
Watch Monday, May 20th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses - Preview
Watch Monday, May 13th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
The Housing Crisis - Preview
Watch Monday, May 6th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Jazz on Film - Preview
Watch Monday, April 22nd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Autism: Finding the Answers - Preview
Watch Monday, April 15th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
BizPitch! - Preview
Watch Monday, April 8th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Alternative Therapy Treatments
We'll explore different alternative therapy options available and how they may be helpful to you.
Keystone Edition
Voting for Your Future - Election 2024
A discussion of this election's historic nature, and significant local races on the ballot.
Keystone Edition
Mental Health Care for Children
Only about 20% of children receive care from a specialized mental health care provider.
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses
Laws around LGBTQIA+ protection vary statewide. What are your protections in PA?
Keystone Edition
The Housing Crisis
Many homebuyers are finding themselves priced out of the American Dream of Homeownership.
Keystone Edition
Jazz on Film
April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and we celebrate with a look at two jazz-centered docs.
Keystone Edition
Autism: Finding the Answers
Autism now affects 1 in 36 children, impacting the normal development of the brain
Keystone Edition
BizPitch!
Which team will take home the big prize? And which will you vote for as fan favorite?
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer
We'll talk about the PA Primaries, why they matter, and more.
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology
What role does technology play in creating art?
