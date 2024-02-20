100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

NEPA and the Chesapeake Bay

Season 2023 Episode 21 | 27m 00s

The Chesapeake Bay Watershed encompasses parts of 6 states and covers over 64,000 square miles, including Pennsylvania. The Susquehanna River, which runs through our region empties into the Chesapeake Bay. However, excess nutrient pollution, polluted storm runoff, climate change and more are causing serious problems in some areas in parts of the watershed, which includes NEPA.

Aired: 03/03/24
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
BizPitch! - Preview
Watch Monday, April 8th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E26 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer - Preview
Watch Monday, April 1st at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E25 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology - Preview
Watch Monday, March 25th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E24 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Public Health: What It Means To You - Preview
Watch Monday, March 18th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E23 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
From Factory to Front Door - Preview
Watch Monday, March 11th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
NEPA and the Chesapeake Bay - Preview
Watch Monday, March 4th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E21 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Domestic Violence: Breaking the Silence - Preview
Watch Monday, February 19th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E19 | 0:30
Keystone Edition
BizPitch!
Which team will take home the big prize? And which will you vote for as fan favorite?
Episode: S2023 E26
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer
We'll talk about the PA Primaries, why they matter, and more.
Episode: S2023 E25 | 26:59
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology
What role does technology play in creating art?
Episode: S2023 E24
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Public Health: What it Means to You
We'll learn the role of public health in our communities and what it means to you.
Episode: S2023 E23 | 26:59
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
From Factory to Front Door
What goes into getting products from the manufacturer to you?
Episode: S2023 E22 | 27:00
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Quilts: A Patchwork of Colors and Emotions
Quilts keep us more than just warm; they convey stories of family and cultural heritage.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Domestic Violence: Breaking the Silence
Access to the right resources can make facing this challenge a little easier for families
Episode: S2023 E19 | 26:59
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
Thriving Minds, Thriving Businesses
Success isn't just about the bottom line – it's about the well-being of those who drive it
Episode: S2023 E18 | 27:00
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
All Aboard for NYC
Amtrak service from Scranton to New York City is finally about to become reality
Episode: S2023 E17 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Drawing a Fine Line
We invite you to learn about our region's past and present illustrators.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 26:59