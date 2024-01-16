100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keystone Edition

Quilts: A Patchwork of Colors and Emotions

Season 2023 Episode 20 | 26m 59s

Quilts keep us more than just warm on cool nights; they convey stories of family and cultural heritage. Keystone Edition: Arts will talk with fabric artists about new, modern designs, traditional folk-art styles, and what inspires them.

Aired: 02/25/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Mental Health for Children - Preview
Watch Monday, May 20th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E31 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses - Preview
Watch Monday, May 13th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E30 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
The Housing Crisis - Preview
Watch Monday, May 6th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E29 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Jazz on Film - Preview
Watch Monday, April 22nd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E28 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Autism: Finding the Answers - Preview
Watch Monday, April 15th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E27 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
BizPitch! - Preview
Watch Monday, April 8th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E26 | 0:30
Watch 56:29
Keystone Edition
BizPitch!
Which team will take home the big prize? And which will you vote for as fan favorite?
Episode: S2023 E26 | 56:29
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer - Preview
Watch Monday, April 1st at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E25 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology - Preview
Watch Monday, March 25th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E24 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Public Health: What It Means To You - Preview
Watch Monday, March 18th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E23 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Keystone Edition Season 2023
  • Keystone Edition Season 2022
  • Keystone Edition Season 2021
  • Keystone Edition Season 2020
  • Keystone Edition Season 2019
  • Short Takes Season 7
Keystone Edition
Mental Health Care for Children
Only about 20% of children receive care from a specialized mental health care provider.
Episode: S2023 E31
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses
Laws around LGBTQIA+ protection vary statewide. What are your protections in PA?
Episode: S2023 E30
Keystone Edition
The Housing Crisis
Many homebuyers are finding themselves priced out of the American Dream of Homeownership.
Episode: S2023 E29
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Jazz on Film
April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and we celebrate with a look at two jazz-centered docs.
Episode: S2023 E28 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Autism: Finding the Answers
Autism now affects 1 in 36 children, impacting the normal development of the brain
Episode: S2023 E27 | 26:59
Watch 56:29
Keystone Edition
BizPitch!
Which team will take home the big prize? And which will you vote for as fan favorite?
Episode: S2023 E26 | 56:29
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer
We'll talk about the PA Primaries, why they matter, and more.
Episode: S2023 E25 | 26:59
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology
What role does technology play in creating art?
Episode: S2023 E24
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Public Health: What it Means to You
We'll learn the role of public health in our communities and what it means to you.
Episode: S2023 E23 | 26:59
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
From Factory to Front Door
What goes into getting products from the manufacturer to you?
Episode: S2023 E22 | 27:00