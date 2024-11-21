The Season of Giving

Extras
A discussion of AI and Robotics in healthcare
In this segment, panelists discuss advancements in AI and robotics in healthcare.
AI is improving diagnostic accuracy, personalizing treatments, and enhancing operational efficiency.
Future advancements aim to integrate AI further into healthcare,
Microplastics are extremely small pieces of plastic debris in the environment
Cultural celebrations like markets and parades can bring thousands of people together
Explore the origins of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame
AI's integration into healthcare is set to usher in transformative changes
Learn all about a new initiative that plans to boost the Pennsylvania outdoor recreation.
We take a look at a new state law meant to help law enforcement crack down on distracted driving.
Delve into what can be created when seemingly opposite interests like science and art are combined.
We'll explore different alternative therapy options available and how they may be helpful to you.
What's causing this drop in enrollment, and is there any way to recover?
A discussion of this election's historic nature, and significant local races on the ballot.