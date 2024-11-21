100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

The Season of Giving

Season 2024 Episode 9

Keystone Edition Reports takes a look at the season of giving. Presents aren't the only thing to be given this December. Often it's the gift of time that people most appreciate. Where can you volunteer? What can you do to make someone else's holiday season a little brighter? And is it true that gift-givers...get more satisfaction than receivers?

Aired: 12/01/24
Keystone Edition
Microplastics: Hidden in Plain Sight - Preview
Watch Monday, December 16th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Counting on Culture - Preview
Watch Monday, December 9th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
The Season of Giving - Preview
Watch Monday, December 2nd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Creative Achievements in Luzerne County
Watch Monday, November 25th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
AI: Redefining the Health Industry? - Preview
Watch Monday, November 18th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Practical Applications for AI in Healthcare
A discussion of AI and Robotics in healthcare
Keystone Edition
Advancements in AI and Robotics in Healthcare
In this segment, panelists discuss advancements in AI and robotics in healthcare.
Keystone Edition
Overview - AI: Redefining the Health Industry
AI is improving diagnostic accuracy, personalizing treatments, and enhancing operational efficiency.
Keystone Edition
The Future of AI in Healthcare
Future advancements aim to integrate AI further into healthcare,
Keystone Edition
PA Outdoor Alliance: Jobs, Growth, Innovation - Preview
Watch Monday, November 11th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Keystone Edition
Microplastics: Hidden in Plain Sight
Microplastics are extremely small pieces of plastic debris in the environment
Episode: S2024 E11
Keystone Edition
Counting on Culture
Cultural celebrations like markets and parades can bring thousands of people together
Episode: S2024 E10
Keystone Edition
Creative Achievements in Luzerne County
Explore the origins of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Episode: S2024 E8
Keystone Edition
AI: Redefining the Health Industry?
AI's integration into healthcare is set to usher in transformative changes
Keystone Edition
PA Outdoor Alliance: Jobs, Growth, Innovation
Learn all about a new initiative that plans to boost the Pennsylvania outdoor recreation.
Keystone Edition
Distracted Driving
We take a look at a new state law meant to help law enforcement crack down on distracted driving.
Keystone Edition
Modern Renaissance Minds
Delve into what can be created when seemingly opposite interests like science and art are combined.
Keystone Edition
Alternative Therapy Treatments
We'll explore different alternative therapy options available and how they may be helpful to you.
Keystone Edition
Education on the Edge
What's causing this drop in enrollment, and is there any way to recover?
Keystone Edition
Voting for Your Future - Election 2024
A discussion of this election's historic nature, and significant local races on the ballot.
