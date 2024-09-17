100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keystone Edition

Voting for Your Future - Election 2024

Season 2024 Episode 1

Experts will discuss this upcoming election’s historic nature – voters will either elect the first woman president, not to mention the first Indian-American, or they’ll re-elect a former president for only a second time. They’ll also talk about the presidential candidates and significant local races on the Nov. 5 election ballot.

Aired: 10/06/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Modern Renaissance Minds - Preview
Watch Monday, October 28th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Alternative Therapy Treatments - Preview
Watch Monday, October 21st at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Voting for Your Future - Election 2024: Preview
Watch Monday, October 7th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2024 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Mental Health for Children - Preview
Watch Monday, May 20th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E31 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses - Preview
Watch Monday, May 13th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E30 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
The Housing Crisis - Preview
Watch Monday, May 6th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E29 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Jazz on Film - Preview
Watch Monday, April 22nd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E28 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Autism: Finding the Answers - Preview
Watch Monday, April 15th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E27 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
BizPitch! - Preview
Watch Monday, April 8th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2023 E26 | 0:30
Watch 56:29
Keystone Edition
BizPitch!
Which team will take home the big prize? And which will you vote for as fan favorite?
Episode: S2023 E26 | 56:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Keystone Edition Season 2024
  • Keystone Edition Season 2023
  • Keystone Edition Season 2022
  • Keystone Edition Season 2021
  • Keystone Edition Season 2020
  • Keystone Edition Season 2019
  • Short Takes Season 7
Keystone Edition
Modern Renaissance Minds
Delve into what can be created when seemingly opposite interests like science and art are combined.
Episode: S2024 E4
Keystone Edition
Alternative Therapy Treatments
We'll explore different alternative therapy options available and how they may be helpful to you.
Episode: S2024 E3
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Mental Health Care for Children
Only about 20% of children receive care from a specialized mental health care provider.
Episode: S2023 E31 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Breaking Barriers, Building Businesses
Laws around LGBTQIA+ protection vary statewide. What are your protections in PA?
Episode: S2023 E30 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
The Housing Crisis
Many homebuyers are finding themselves priced out of the American Dream of Homeownership.
Episode: S2023 E29 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Jazz on Film
April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and we celebrate with a look at two jazz-centered docs.
Episode: S2023 E28 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Autism: Finding the Answers
Autism now affects 1 in 36 children, impacting the normal development of the brain
Episode: S2023 E27 | 26:59
Watch 56:29
Keystone Edition
BizPitch!
Which team will take home the big prize? And which will you vote for as fan favorite?
Episode: S2023 E26 | 56:29
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Primary Primer
We'll talk about the PA Primaries, why they matter, and more.
Episode: S2023 E25 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Creativity Meets Technology
What role does technology play in creating art?
Episode: S2023 E24 | 26:59