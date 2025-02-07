100 WVIA Way
Keystone Edition

Women Building the Future

Season 2024 Episode 22

At any point, most people have to have an electrician, plumber, or other contractor in their home. Most of the time, men have filled these positions. There's a shortage of workers in many of those fields, and women are stepping up to fill those spots. Keystone Edition Business explores how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.

Aired: 03/09/25
Keystone Edition
On the Fringe of Ireland
Scranton Fringe Festival announced a cultural exchange program with Scranton's sister city in Irelan
Episode: S2024 E21
Keystone Edition
Backstage Pass
We talk with people who work behind the scenes and impact how we experience artistic productions
Episode: S2024 E20
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Treating Pediatric Cancer
Pediatric cancer is relatively rare, but it can be effectively treated and often cured.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:59
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
Creative Entrepreneurship: Passion to Profit
The arts can be perceived as a career where people choose passion over profit.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 27:00
Watch 27:00
Keystone Edition
Homelessness in NEPA
Can these organizations keep up with the rising need and changing laws?
Episode: S2024 E17 | 27:00
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Beyond Paper: The Artistry Within
Paper is a very common material to use when creating, but that doesn't mean it's boring!
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:59
Watch 27:09
Keystone Edition
Health Workforce Shortage
We'll take a closer look at the healthcare workforce shortage
Episode: S2024 E15 | 27:09
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
From Sci-Fi to Reality
We look into the future of major tech developers right here in our area.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
PA School Report Card
Nearly 5 years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools online, the impact is still felt across PA
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Winter Magic: Celebrating the Art of Ice and Snow
When does playing in the snow become art?
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:59