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Keystone Edition

Battleground Pennsylvania - Midterm Election 2026

Season 2027 Episode 1 | 30s

Keystone Edition hosts political experts who will offer a local perspective on the important role Pennsylvania will play in the 2026 midterm election in deciding which major party controls the U.S. House, and maybe the White House in 2028.

Extras
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Battleground Pennsylvania - Midterm Election 2026
We'll host political experts who will offer a local perspective on the 2026 midterm election.
Episode: S2027 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Immigration in NEPA - Preview
Watch Monday, May 11th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Autism: Awareness & Acceptance - Preview
Watch Monday, April 13th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Online Betting: Gambling with Our Future? - Preview
Watch Monday, March 23rd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 E3 | 0:30
Watch 54:49
Keystone Edition
Online Betting: Gambling with Our Future?
The rise of sports betting in the U.S. fueled significant increases in gambling addiction.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 54:49
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma? - Preview
Watch Monday, February 16th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 E2 | 0:30
Watch 15:48
Keystone Edition
From Coal Country to the NFL: Mark Duda’s Football Journey
Mark Duda reflects on his journey from small-town football to the NFL.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 15:48
Watch 55:59
Keystone Edition
Legendary Coach Mark Duda
A celebration of the inspiring life and career of Lackawanna College football Coach Mark Duda.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:59
Watch 14:59
Keystone Edition
Mark Duda on Parkinson’s, Football, and Knowing When to Step Away
Mark Duda reflects on Parkinson’s, retirement, and integrity in leadership.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 14:59
Watch 7:50
Keystone Edition
Why Mark Duda Chose Impact Over Fame
Mark Duda on leadership, discipline, and choosing impact over fame.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 7:50
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Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
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We'll host political experts who will offer a local perspective on the 2026 midterm election.
Episode: S2027 E1 | 0:30
Watch 57:49
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Episode: S2026 E5 | 57:49
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Episode: S2026 E2 | 54:59
Watch 55:59
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