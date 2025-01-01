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Keystone Edition

PA Prisons: Change from Within - Preview

Season 2027 Episode 2 | 30s

Watch Monday, November 2nd at 7pm on WVIA TV

Extras
Watch 54:59
Keystone Edition
Battleground Pennsylvania - Midterm Election 2026
We'll host political experts who will offer a local perspective on the 2026 midterm election.
Episode: S2027 E1 | 54:59
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Battleground Pennsylvania - Midterm Election 2026
We'll host political experts who will offer a local perspective on the 2026 midterm election.
Preview: S2027 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Immigration in NEPA - Preview
Watch Monday, May 11th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Autism: Awareness & Acceptance - Preview
Watch Monday, April 13th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Online Betting: Gambling with Our Future? - Preview
Watch Monday, March 23rd at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 E3 | 0:30
Watch 54:49
Keystone Edition
Online Betting: Gambling with Our Future?
The rise of sports betting in the U.S. fueled significant increases in gambling addiction.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 54:49
Watch 0:30
Keystone Edition
Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma? - Preview
Watch Monday, February 16th at 7pm on WVIA TV
Preview: S2026 E2 | 0:30
Watch 15:48
Keystone Edition
From Coal Country to the NFL: Mark Duda’s Football Journey
Mark Duda reflects on his journey from small-town football to the NFL.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 15:48
Watch 55:59
Keystone Edition
Legendary Coach Mark Duda
A celebration of the inspiring life and career of Lackawanna College football Coach Mark Duda.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:59
Watch 14:59
Keystone Edition
Mark Duda on Parkinson’s, Football, and Knowing When to Step Away
Mark Duda reflects on Parkinson’s, retirement, and integrity in leadership.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 14:59
Latest Episodes
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  • Keystone Edition Season 2027
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  • Keystone Edition Season 2025
  • Keystone Edition Season 2024
  • Keystone Edition Season 2023
  • Keystone Edition Season 2022
  • Keystone Edition Season 2021
  • Keystone Edition Season 2020
  • Keystone Edition Season 2019
  • Short Takes Season 7
Keystone Edition
PA Prisons: Change from Within
Programs at SCI Coal Twp. are designed to help inmates build skills and benefit the wider community.
Episode: S2027 E2
Watch 54:59
Keystone Edition
Battleground Pennsylvania - Midterm Election 2026
We'll host political experts who will offer a local perspective on the 2026 midterm election.
Episode: S2027 E1 | 54:59
Watch 57:49
Keystone Edition
Immigration in NEPA: American Dream or Nightmare?
WVIA News will examine what’s happening in the region and public reaction to it.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 57:49
Watch 54:45
Keystone Edition
Autism: Awareness & Acceptance
Keystone Edition explores the ways that the community advocates for those with autism
Episode: S2026 E4 | 54:45
Watch 54:49
Keystone Edition
Online Betting: Gambling with Our Future?
The rise of sports betting in the U.S. fueled significant increases in gambling addiction.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 54:49
Watch 54:59
Keystone Edition
Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma?
How often have you heard the phrase "data center" lately?
Episode: S2026 E2 | 54:59
Watch 55:59
Keystone Edition
Legendary Coach Mark Duda
A celebration of the inspiring life and career of Lackawanna College football Coach Mark Duda.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:59
Watch 54:59
Keystone Edition
Caregiving: Navigating the Challenges
Exploring realities of caregiving: challenges, financial impact, vital need for community support.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Striking the Right Notes
Explore inspiring examples of organizations that cultivate a vibrant sense of community
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:59
Watch 26:59
Keystone Edition
Brain Injuries: Thinking of the Solution
Brain injuries can range from mild to severe, with lasting effects in some cases.
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:59