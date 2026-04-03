Corporate Prison Reform Will Not Keep Us Safe: A Report from Los Angeles

Extras
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
The new documentary “CYCLE” breaks the silence around police killings.
What does this past Election Day signal for politician-activists running for office?
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
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Laura Flanders & Friends Season 3
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Laura Flanders & Friends Season 2
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Laura Flanders & Friends Season 1
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
How did South Australia become a global leader in green energy transition?
What is the fate of Craigsville, Virginia after a prison closed in the small, rural town?
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
An AI revolution is underway, but so is the resistance.
Why is the sexism at the heart of Trumpism taken so lightly?
What’s it take for an independent media collective to last for almost 60 years?
Is it possible to build for the future in the midst of the crisis facing us now?
Explore the top headlines of the month — and stories you won’t find in mainstream media.