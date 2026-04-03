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Laura Flanders & Friends

Corporate Prison Reform Will Not Keep Us Safe: A Report from Los Angeles

Season 3 Episode 302 | 26m 46s

Under the view of the iconic Hollywood Sign, a struggle is being waged over the future of policing and incarceration. Los Angeles is ground zero for fights over the job of District Attorney, Police Chief, and the size of prisons and jails. Corporations that have profited from prison communications are now profiting on electronic monitoring. Can today's Los Angeles change the script?

Aired: 04/03/26 | Expires: 06/09/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
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