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Laura Flanders & Friends

Public Safety in Public Hands: The Newark Model

Season 3 Episode 310 | 26m 46s

This limited series features the very best of Laura Flanders' investigative reporting on the people and places addressing today's problems in creative, transformative ways. This award-winning series features the diverse, often grassroots leaders who are driving forward-looking change across the country and around the world.

Aired: 04/03/26 | Expires: 08/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Vessels of Revolution: Sculptor Akinsanya Kambon
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Louisiana Survived Katrina. Will it Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Journalists Choose to Save or Sink Democracy?
Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
Episode: S2 E243 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Cori Bush and Kat Abughazaleh on Winning Without Selling Out
What does this past Election Day signal for politician-activists running for office?
Episode: S2 E233 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Sarah Schulman on How to Build Solidarity
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Countering an Authoritarian Takeover with the Labor Movement
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Louisiana Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S2 E218 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
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Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Vessels of Revolution: Sculptor Akinsanya Kambon
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society, Not the War Machine
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
South Australia's Green Revolution: How Art & Policy Catalyze Climate Action
How did South Australia become a global leader in green energy transition?
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Corporate Prison Reform Will Not Keep Us Safe: A Report from Los Angeles
In Los Angeles, a struggle is being waged over the future of policing and incarceration.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
What Happens After a Prison Shuts Down? A Report from Rural Craigsville, Virginia
What is the fate of Craigsville, Virginia after a prison closed in the small, rural town?
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Louisiana Survived Katrina. Will it Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Disability Justice: Alice Sheppard & Jess Thom
A pair of forward-thinking artists expand our ideas about beauty, mobility and inclusion.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Cooperation vs. Authoritarianism in Spain
What lessons can Spain give us about the value of cooperation in an authoritarian time?
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Building a Democratic Economy from Cleveland to Preston
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Akinsanya Kambon on Art & Liberation
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S2 E223 | 26:46