Illinois Successfully Ends Cash Bail: Why Is No One Talking About It?

Extras
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Laura Flanders & Friends Season 3
-
Laura Flanders & Friends Season 2
-
Laura Flanders & Friends Season 1
Laura is joined by Angela Davis, a leading voice in the movement for abolition and feminism.
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
What is the fate of Craigsville, Virginia after a prison closed in the small, rural town?
How did South Australia become a global leader in green energy transition?
In Los Angeles, a struggle is being waged over the future of policing and incarceration.
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
A pair of forward-thinking artists expand our ideas about beauty, mobility and inclusion.