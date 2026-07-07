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Laura Flanders & Friends

Illinois Successfully Ends Cash Bail: Why Is No One Talking About It?

Season 3 Episode 318 | 26m 46s

The discriminatory and unjust for-profit cash bail system disproportionately impacts Black and Brown people, and favors the wealthy who can buy their freedom while leaving the poor to languish in jail. Bail reform has faced tremendous pushback, but Illinois implemented the first-of-its-kind Pretrial Fairness Act, ending cash bail statewide in 2023. What's holding the rest of the nation back?

Aired: 07/06/26 | Expires: 09/28/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
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