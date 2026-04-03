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Laura Flanders & Friends

South Australia's Green Revolution: How Art & Policy Catalyze Climate Action

Season 3 Episode 303 | 26m 46s

South Australia has become a global leader in green energy transition. How did they do it, and what can we learn from them? In this report, Laura goes Down Under with her partner, Elizabeth Streb, and her extreme dance company, and discovers how the region’s culture and its many world-class festivals have helped pave the way for transformation.

Aired: 04/03/26 | Expires: 06/16/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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Laura Flanders & Friends
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Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
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Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
Episode: S2 E243 | 26:46
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Cori Bush and Kat Abughazaleh on Winning Without Selling Out
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The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
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Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
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Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
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Sarah Schulman on How to Build Solidarity
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
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Countering an Authoritarian Takeover with the Labor Movement
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
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Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
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Mahmoud Khalil’s Warning: Failing the Palestine Test
Mahmoud Khalil examines why the question of Palestine is a test for U.S. democracy.
Episode: S2 E227 | 26:46
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