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Laura Flanders & Friends

Angela Davis: A Revolutionary Roadmap for Building a Better Future

Season 3 Episode 317 | 26m 46s

Laura is joined by Angela Davis, a leading voice in the movement for abolition and feminism who has lots to share about her evolution and how decades of activism are coming together. From Palestine to elections, to our carceral state and collective liberation, this conversation is packed with her insight.

Aired: 07/06/26 | Expires: 09/21/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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Laura Flanders & Friends
Vessels of Revolution: Sculptor Akinsanya Kambon
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
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Laura Flanders & Friends
Louisiana Survived Katrina. Will it Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
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Laura Flanders & Friends
Public Safety in Public Hands: The Newark Model
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46
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Community Safety in a Time of Insurrection
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Episode: S3 E314 | 26:46
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LANDBACK: A Tipi Village Takes on Healing & Homelessness
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Episode: S3 E313 | 26:46
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Whose Economy Is It? The Options for New York
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
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Laura Flanders & Friends
To Break the “CYCLE” of Police Killing, Listen to Survivors
The new documentary “CYCLE” breaks the silence around police killings.
Episode: S2 E232 | 26:46
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Laura Flanders & Friends
Cori Bush and Kat Abughazaleh on Winning Without Selling Out
What does this past Election Day signal for politician-activists running for office?
Episode: S2 E233 | 26:46
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Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
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Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
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Illinois Successfully Ends Cash Bail: Why Is No One Talking About It?
Learn about the disparity of the discriminatory and unjust for-profit cash bail system.
Episode: S3 E318 | 26:46
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Vessels of Revolution: Sculptor Akinsanya Kambon
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
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What Happens After a Prison Shuts Down? A Report from Rural Craigsville, Virginia
What is the fate of Craigsville, Virginia after a prison closed in the small, rural town?
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
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South Australia's Green Revolution: How Art & Policy Catalyze Climate Action
How did South Australia become a global leader in green energy transition?
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
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Corporate Prison Reform Will Not Keep Us Safe: A Report from Los Angeles
In Los Angeles, a struggle is being waged over the future of policing and incarceration.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
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The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society, Not the War Machine
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
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Disability Justice: Alice Sheppard & Jess Thom
A pair of forward-thinking artists expand our ideas about beauty, mobility and inclusion.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Louisiana Survived Katrina. Will it Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
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Cooperation vs. Authoritarianism in Spain
What lessons can Spain give us about the value of cooperation in an authoritarian time?
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
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Public Safety in Public Hands: The Newark Model
The Solutions We Need! The very best of Laura Flanders & Friends
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46