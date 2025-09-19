100 WVIA Way
Laura Flanders & Friends

Kimberlé Crenshaw on the Legal System Cracking Up

Season 2 Episode 225 | 26m 46s

The problems with our legal system are more conspicuous than ever, but thought leaders like Kimberlé Crenshaw have been sounding the alarm for decades. Executive Director of the African American Policy Forum, Crenshaw is celebrating the organization's 30th anniversary and joining Laura Flanders in this episode to discuss the challenges ahead.

Aired: 04/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Sarah Schulman on How to Build Solidarity
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Countering an Authoritarian Takeover with the Labor Movement
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Louisiana Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S2 E218 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Meet the BIPOC Press: Bursting the Corporate Media Bubble
BIPOC media cover people, places & perspectives beyond the conventional enclaves of power.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
A Roadmap for Building a Better Future
Angela Davis talks Palestine, elections, our carceral state and collective liberation.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
CA’s Gender Lens on Homeless Domestic Violence Survivors
Gender-conscious policy can support homeless women who are domestic violence survivors.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Stephanie Flanders on Elections & A Trump Economy
Bloomberg's Stephanie Flanders shares what we should look out for this election year.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Akinsanya Kambon on Art & Liberation
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S2 E223 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Mamdani, Black Farmers & ICE: Stories BIPOC Media Uncover
Explore the top headlines of the month — and stories you won’t find in mainstream media.
Episode: S2 E217 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
AFA-CWA Union Leader Sara Nelson on Labor Solidarity
Flight attendant union leader Sara Nelson talks labor movement tactics and strategies.
Episode: S2 E216 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Jacqueline Woodson & Catherine Gund: Love & the “Meanwhile”
The new film “Meanwhile” asks, how do you keep breathing amidst the chaos?
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Behind Barricades at Columbia: “The Encampments” for Gaza
The timely new documentary “The Encampments” captures the spirit of student protests.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Are Civil Rights Now Worse than Selma in ‘65?
Laura heads to Selma, Alabama for the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Democracy or Capitalism? The Two Don’t Mix.
Laura and Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders delve into politico-economic issues in the news.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46