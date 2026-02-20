100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Laura Flanders & Friends

Third World Newsreel: Six Decades of Activist Media

Season 2 Episode 247 | 26m 46s

It’s almost unheard of for an independent media collective to survive as long as Third World Newsreel has. Since 1968, they have chronicled some of the most pivotal movements in human history and continue to expand on their collection of over 700 titles. There’s lots to learn about how they’ve adapted — and how the oldest media arts collective in the U.S. is making do in today’s “media carnage.”

Aired: 04/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Donna Haraway on Resisting the Monoculture of the Mind
The feminist philosopher and scholar shares what it means to be human in an age of AI.
Episode: S2 E242 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Journalists Choose to Save or Sink Democracy?
Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
Episode: S2 E243 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Sarah Schulman on How to Build Solidarity
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Episode: S2 E212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Countering an Authoritarian Takeover with the Labor Movement
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Episode: S2 E214 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Louisiana Survive the Petrochemical Industry?
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Episode: S2 E218 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Mahmoud Khalil’s Warning: Failing the Palestine Test
Mahmoud Khalil examines why the question of Palestine is a test for U.S. democracy.
Episode: S2 E227 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
To Break the “CYCLE” of Police Killing, Listen to Survivors
The new documentary “CYCLE” breaks the silence around police killings.
Episode: S2 E232 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Laura Flanders & Friends Season 2
  • Laura Flanders & Friends Season 1
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Akinsanya Kambon on Art & Liberation
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Episode: S2 E223 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Will Journalists Choose to Save or Sink Democracy?
Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
Episode: S2 E243 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Data Center Revolt: John Cassidy & Faiz Shakir
An AI revolution is underway, but so is the resistance.
Episode: S2 E244 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Mamdani, Black Farmers & ICE: Stories BIPOC Media Uncover
Explore the top headlines of the month — and stories you won’t find in mainstream media.
Episode: S2 E217 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
AFA-CWA Union Leader Sara Nelson on Labor Solidarity
Flight attendant union leader Sara Nelson talks labor movement tactics and strategies.
Episode: S2 E216 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
The Lucas Plan at 50: A Radical Investment in Society
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Episode: S2 E215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Worker Organizers & Labor Educators Are Under Attack
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Naomi Klein & Astra Taylor: Is This End Times Fascism?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Jacqueline Woodson & Catherine Gund: Love & the “Meanwhile”
The new film “Meanwhile” asks, how do you keep breathing amidst the chaos?
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Laura Flanders & Friends
Behind Barricades at Columbia: “The Encampments” for Gaza
The timely new documentary “The Encampments” captures the spirit of student protests.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46