Third World Newsreel: Six Decades of Activist Media

Extras
The feminist philosopher and scholar shares what it means to be human in an age of AI.
Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
“Conflict is Not Abuse” author Sarah Schulman is out with a new book on solidarity.
Worker organizing could improve the chances of re-balancing power in the U.S.
Decades after Katrina, Louisiana is weathering a new storm: the petrochemical industry.
Mahmoud Khalil examines why the question of Palestine is a test for U.S. democracy.
The new documentary “CYCLE” breaks the silence around police killings.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Laura Flanders & Friends Season 2
-
Laura Flanders & Friends Season 1
Artist Akinsanya Kambon brings histories of colonization and liberation to life.
Dean Obeidallah and Joy Reid discuss the money media’s dangerous denials and obfuscations.
An AI revolution is underway, but so is the resistance.
Explore the top headlines of the month — and stories you won’t find in mainstream media.
Flight attendant union leader Sara Nelson talks labor movement tactics and strategies.
As military spending soars, how does the Lucas Plan present an alternative model?
Why are Republicans attacking education and unions? What does the resistance look like?
Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor discuss their revelatory essay on "End Times Fascism."
The new film “Meanwhile” asks, how do you keep breathing amidst the chaos?
The timely new documentary “The Encampments” captures the spirit of student protests.