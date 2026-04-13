100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lolita Lobosco

A Bad Deal

Season 3 Episode 4 | 1hr 52m 41s

A body discovered in a lake sends Lolita on a tense investigation. As dangers close in, the return of Angelo threatens to upend her life again.

Aired: 04/23/26
Extras
Watch 1:47:31
Lolita Lobosco
Only for My Eyes
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:47:31
Watch 1:53:30
Lolita Lobosco
The Circumference of the Oranges
Is Lolita’s first great adolescent love guilty of sexual abuse? Or murder?!
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:30
Watch 1:45:06
Lolita Lobosco
Killer Spaghetti
A celebrated restauranteur is murdered. Lolita suspects foul play by a rival restaurant.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:45:06
Watch 1:49:50
Lolita Lobosco
Dangerous Game
A friend of Lolita's has been killed. His death leads her to criminal gambling ring.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:49:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 1:45:59
Lolita Lobosco
Terrarossa
A farmer’s apparent suicide troubles Lolita, who suspects murder and follows the truth.
Episode: S3 E3 | 1:45:59
Watch 1:46:58
Lolita Lobosco
If You Want To Die
A masked-ball murder tests Lolita’s instincts as romance with Leon begins to grow.
Episode: S3 E2 | 1:46:58
Watch 1:45:01
Lolita Lobosco
Pindaric Flight
A skydiver’s fatal fall sparks Lolita’s suspicions. A charming gallerist enters her life.
Episode: S3 E1 | 1:45:01
Watch 1:52:52
Lolita Lobosco
Luke's Eyes
When a priest is killed, the sinner escapes God’s judgment. But can they escape Lolita?
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:52:52
Watch 1:41:43
Lolita Lobosco
Black Sea
A tragic accident ends Lolita’s holiday, and tranquil waters hide a sinister plot.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:41:43
Watch 1:46:37
Lolita Lobosco
The Poisoned Scammaro
Lolita attempts to clear Nunzia’s name, whilst an old friend makes a surprise return.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:46:37
Watch 1:41:04
Lolita Lobosco
Monster Hunt
Bright lights and loud music hide a dark secret, and a murder reveals a twisted pattern.
Episode: S2 E5 | 1:41:04
Watch 1:50:17
Lolita Lobosco
The Final Act
Unable to face Danilo, Lolita hits the red carpet following a murder case.
Episode: S2 E6 | 1:50:17
Watch 1:43:57
Lolita Lobosco
Long Live the Newlyweds
After a wedding banquet turns bloody, Lolita must halt her father’s investigation.
Episode: S2 E3 | 1:43:57
Watch 1:47:31
Lolita Lobosco
Only for My Eyes
What seems an ordinary tale of jealousy and betrayal becomes more personal for Lolita.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:47:31