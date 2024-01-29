100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lyla in the Loop

Un-Make a Mess/Hide and Go Stu

Season 1 Episode 9 | 24m 55s

Lyla and Luke clean their room with a little “help” from Stu. / Lyla, Luke, Everett, and Stu play hide and seek in the apartment… until they lose Stu.

Aired: 02/04/24
Extras
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
When Luke Became Stu/Secret Surprise Party
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Episode: S1 E14 | 24:55
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Pickle Piano
Lyla makes a piano using her tablet and pickles!
Clip: S1 E14 | 1:30
Watch 1:12
Lyla in the Loop
Luke and Stu Switch
Luke acts like Stu and Stu acts like Luke for a day.
Clip: S1 E14 | 1:12
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Sanitation Situation/Stu Rides the Bus
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:55
Watch 1:22
Lyla in the Loop
Party Planners (N)
The Loops siblings make a secret list of things to plan for a surprise party.
Clip: S1 E14 | 1:22
Watch 1:30
Lyla in the Loop
Giant Crayon
Lyla and Lydia repurpose broken crayons in order to make giant crayons!
Clip: S1 E13 | 1:30
Watch 2:19
Lyla in the Loop
Let's Learn How to Separate Recycling and Trash
Lyla teaches Stu difference between recycling and trash.
Clip: S1 E13 | 2:19
Watch 1:16
Lyla in the Loop
The Search for Stu
Lyla and Louisa can't find Stu.
Clip: S1 E13 | 1:16
Watch 0:51
Lyla in the Loop
Loops Surprise!
The Loops siblings surprise their parents for the Loops Lunch anniversary.
Clip: S1 E14 | 0:51
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Case of the Mysterious Cake/Kibbles and Tricks
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:55
Latest Episodes
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
When Luke Became Stu/Secret Surprise Party
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Episode: S1 E14 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Case of the Mysterious Cake/Kibbles and Tricks
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
How to Hamster/A Bad Case of the Beeps
Lyla and Luke make a hamster playground. / The Loops family tries to cure Stu’s beeps.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Waffle Man/Loopa-palooza
Lyla and Everett make a waffle costume for Stu. / Lyla creates a card game for game night.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Lemonade Champs/Double Dutch Dilemma
Lyla and Everett make a lemonade stand. / Lyla and Everett learn how to Double Dutch.
Episode: S1 E6 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Carnival for Luke/Rap Report
The Loops kids and Everett make a carnival for Luke. / Louisa raps her school presentation
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Operation: Rise and Shine/The Carrot Cake Dance
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Sanitation Situation/Stu Rides the Bus
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
The Four Little Pigs and Brucey/Handle with Care
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Lyla in the Loop
Loopstastic Mess Vacuum Test/How the Cookie Crumbled
Luke, Lyla, and Everett test vacuums. / Lyla makes cookies using substituted ingredients.
Episode: S1 E8 | 24:55