Un-Make a Mess/Hide and Go Stu

Extras
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Lyla makes a piano using her tablet and pickles!
Luke acts like Stu and Stu acts like Luke for a day.
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
The Loops siblings make a secret list of things to plan for a surprise party.
Lyla and Lydia repurpose broken crayons in order to make giant crayons!
Lyla teaches Stu difference between recycling and trash.
Lyla and Louisa can't find Stu.
The Loops siblings surprise their parents for the Loops Lunch anniversary.
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Latest Episodes
Lyla and Luke make a hamster playground. / The Loops family tries to cure Stu’s beeps.
Lyla and Everett make a waffle costume for Stu. / Lyla creates a card game for game night.
Lyla and Everett make a lemonade stand. / Lyla and Everett learn how to Double Dutch.
The Loops kids and Everett make a carnival for Luke. / Louisa raps her school presentation
The Loops kids figure out a new morning routine. / Lyla learns the Carrot Cake dance.
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Luke, Lyla, and Everett test vacuums. / Lyla makes cookies using substituted ingredients.