Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini

From Earth to Art

Season 2 Episode 205 | 27m 32s

Georgia brings the audience into the kitchen with her to share delicious garden to table recipes. Along the way she pays a visit to an artisan beeswax candle maker who teaches her the art of candle making. Georgia then goes to sit at the pottery wheel with a gifted ceramicist to create candle holders and elements for a table setting.

Aired: 03/31/24 | Expires: 06/27/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:56
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Entertaining At Home
Georgia hosts a dinner party at her home, with locally sourced and homemade ingredients.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:56
Watch 27:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Honoring Your History by Serving the Community
Georgia rolls up her sleeves with women who are impacting their community through food.
Episode: S2 E204 | 27:44
Watch 27:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
The Bovina Farm and Fermentory Story
Georgia visits a stunning homestead in New York's Catskills, for a community dinner.
Episode: S2 E203 | 27:44
