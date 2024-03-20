From Earth to Art

Extras
Georgia rolls up her sleeves with women who are impacting their community through food.
Georgia visits a stunning homestead in New York's Catskills, for a community dinner.
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Georgia visits the Lakota tribe and learns about their food sovereignty initiative.
Georgia heads to South Carolina to meet the many talented artisans that define Lowcountry.
Georgia shows how to make the most of the land around you with small-space gardening.
Join Georgia on an urban foraging expedition during a walk through the neighborhood.
Georgia travels to a festival in the Ozarks where she is teaching a cooking class.
Women from around the country convene in west Texas for a transformative experience.
Georgia hosts a dinner party at her home, with locally sourced and homemade ingredients.