Traditions In Tuscany

Extras
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Georgia is in South Carolina where she is preparing a dinner at historic Fenwick Hall.
Georgia heads to South Carolina to meet the many talented artisans that define Lowcountry.
Georgia shows how to make the most of the land around you with small-space gardening.
Join Georgia on an urban foraging expedition during a walk through the neighborhood.
Georgia hosts a dinner party at her home, with locally sourced and homemade ingredients.
Georgia travels to a festival in the Ozarks where she is teaching a cooking class.
Women from around the country convene in west Texas for a transformative experience.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini Season 2
-
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini Season 1
Georgia rolls up her sleeves with women who are impacting their community through food.
Georgia visits a stunning homestead in New York's Catskills, for a community dinner.
Georgia learns beeswax candle making and pottery and creates delicious recipes.
Georgia visits the Lakota tribe and learns about their food sovereignty initiative.
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Georgia hosts a dinner party at her home, with locally sourced and homemade ingredients.
Georgia is in South Carolina where she is preparing a dinner at historic Fenwick Hall.
Join Georgia on an urban foraging expedition during a walk through the neighborhood.
Women from around the country convene in west Texas for a transformative experience.
Georgia heads to South Carolina to meet the many talented artisans that define Lowcountry.