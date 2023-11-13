100 WVIA Way
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini

Traditions In Tuscany

Season 1 Episode 108 | 26m 50s

Georgia visits Tuscany to get back to her own roots, and learn about the generations of families who are carrying on their family's traditions, some for centuries. She goes truffle hunting, learns to make fresh pasta, how to taste wine, and samples the incredible cheeses from the sheep grazing in front of her - experiencing the true value in living off the land.

Aired: 10/04/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:18
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
France: The Noble Olive
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Episode: S2 E201 | 27:18
Watch 26:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Artisans of Charleston
Georgia is in South Carolina where she is preparing a dinner at historic Fenwick Hall.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:44
Watch 27:31
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Heritage of the Lowcountry
Georgia heads to South Carolina to meet the many talented artisans that define Lowcountry.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:31
Watch 27:05
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Into The Garden
Georgia shows how to make the most of the land around you with small-space gardening.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:05
Watch 27:13
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Into The Wild
Join Georgia on an urban foraging expedition during a walk through the neighborhood.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:13
Watch 26:56
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Entertaining At Home
Georgia hosts a dinner party at her home, with locally sourced and homemade ingredients.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:56
Watch 26:19
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Discover Your Roots
Georgia travels to a festival in the Ozarks where she is teaching a cooking class.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:19
Watch 26:00
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Go West, Young Woman
Women from around the country convene in west Texas for a transformative experience.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:00
Watch 27:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Honoring Your History by Serving the Community
Georgia rolls up her sleeves with women who are impacting their community through food.
Episode: S2 E204 | 27:44
Watch 27:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
The Bovina Farm and Fermentory Story
Georgia visits a stunning homestead in New York's Catskills, for a community dinner.
Episode: S2 E203 | 27:44
Watch 27:32
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
From Earth to Art
Georgia learns beeswax candle making and pottery and creates delicious recipes.
Episode: S2 E205 | 27:32
Watch 27:36
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
The Lakota Nation: A Story of Empowerment
Georgia visits the Lakota tribe and learns about their food sovereignty initiative.
Episode: S2 E202 | 27:36
