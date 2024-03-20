100 WVIA Way
WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini

Honoring Your History by Serving the Community

Season 2 Episode 204 | 27m 44s

Georgia visits two women who are reclaiming the land that their ancestors once worked, while serving their community through food, farming and ranching. Georgia learns about the ways they are trying to impact and teach others to connect with the land and access healthy food. They roll up their sleeves together in the soil and in the kitchen, making recipes passed down through generations.

Aired: 03/31/24 | Expires: 06/20/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:32
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
From Earth to Art
Georgia learns beeswax candle making and pottery and creates delicious recipes.
Episode: S2 E205 | 27:32
Watch 27:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
The Bovina Farm and Fermentory Story
Georgia visits a stunning homestead in New York's Catskills, for a community dinner.
Episode: S2 E203 | 27:44
Watch 27:18
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
France: The Noble Olive
Georgia participates in the olive harvest in the South of France.
Episode: S2 E201 | 27:18
Watch 27:36
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
The Lakota Nation: A Story of Empowerment
Georgia visits the Lakota tribe and learns about their food sovereignty initiative.
Episode: S2 E202 | 27:36
Watch 26:44
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Artisans of Charleston
Georgia is in South Carolina where she is preparing a dinner at historic Fenwick Hall.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:44
Watch 26:50
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Traditions In Tuscany
Georgia visits Tuscany to get back to her own roots.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:50
Watch 27:31
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Heritage of the Lowcountry
Georgia heads to South Carolina to meet the many talented artisans that define Lowcountry.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:31
Watch 27:05
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Into The Garden
Georgia shows how to make the most of the land around you with small-space gardening.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:05
Watch 27:13
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Into The Wild
Join Georgia on an urban foraging expedition during a walk through the neighborhood.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:13
Watch 26:56
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
Entertaining At Home
Georgia hosts a dinner party at her home, with locally sourced and homemade ingredients.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:56