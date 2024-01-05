Mouse in the Treehouse/Leader of the Pack

Molly and Tooey design the treehouse of their dreams, complete with a windmill and elevator, but their plans may have to change when Tooey’s indoor cat Mouse gets loose! / Tooey’s puppy, Khi, is cute, but doesn’t like following directions. If Tooey wants Khi to become a great lead sled dog, he’ll need patience and lots of help from Molly and Suki.