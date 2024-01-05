Trini's Super Coop/Trini's Winter Warm-Up

Trini's mom is coming home on military leave and Trini wants her first meal to be Mumford omelets! But, when the weather get colder, chickens stop laying eggs. Can Trini winterize the chicken coop in time? / It’s Trini’s first winter in Alaska, and she’s not happy. When Molly and Tooey overhear Trini and her dad talking about moving back, they look for ways for Trini to warm up to the cold.