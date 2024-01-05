The Whole Mitten Kaboodle/Eagle Tale

After realizing she’s lost one of her favorite Suki mittens, Molly must retrace her steps around Qyah in order to track it down. / It's Father's Day and Molly has the perfect idea for a gift – a storytelling performance complete with animal masks. Trini, Tooey, and Oscar are ready and willing to perform…or they would be if Molly could get them organized! Luckily, Auntie Midge steps in with tips.