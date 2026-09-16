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MotorWeek

2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Wagon & 2026 Subaru Uncharted

Season 46 Episode 3 | 26m 46s

Wagons aren’t nearly as common as they once were, but people still love them, especially when they’ve got a performance side to them. That’s where the Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon, our first Road Test, comes in. Then we’ll plot a course in the Subaru Uncharted, the brand’s smallest all-electric utility. We’ll also have more Your Drive car care advice and an all-new Quick Spin.

Aired: 09/25/26
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.) and Tire Rack.
Extras
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