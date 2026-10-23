2027 INFINITI QX65 & 2026 Toyota RAV4

Extras
Come ride with us in the Aston Martin DBX S and the Kia Telluride Hybrid!
We’re testing two utilities, the Toyota bZ Woodland EV and the Kia Telluride hybrid!
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Join us for a look at the updated Subaru Solterra and the latest Land Rover Defender.
We’re throttling up the Dodge Charger R/T and the Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo.
Ride with us in the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo!
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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MotorWeek Season 46
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MotorWeek Season 45
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MotorWeek Season 44
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MotorWeek Season 43
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MotorWeek Season 42
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MotorWeek Season 41
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MotorWeek Season 40
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MotorWeek Season 39
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MotorWeek Season 38
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MotorWeek Season 37
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MotorWeek Season 36
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MotorWeek Season 35
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MotorWeek Season 34
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MotorWeek Season 33
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MotorWeek Season 32
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MotorWeek Season 31
Come ride with us in the Aston Martin DBX S and the Kia Telluride Hybrid!
We’re testing two utilities, the Toyota bZ Woodland EV and the Kia Telluride hybrid!
We’ll drive the Land Rover Defender Octa, then share the most popular subcompact SUVs.
Ride with us in the Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon and the Subaru Uncharted.
We’re testing two polar opposites: The Ram 1500 TRX SRT pickup and the Audi A6 sedan.
Launch into the new season with the Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.
Saddle up in the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison then hit the streets in the Kia Sportage.
It’s an electrified episode featuring the Ford Mustang Mach-E and hybrid Jeep Cherokee!
Charge ahead with us in the Subaru Trailseeker then double back in the Honda Prelude.
We’ll see how the third-gen Audi Q3 stacks up, then we’ll test out the new Nissan Sentra.