GOP mayor says election wipeout is 'rejection of Trumpism'

Extras
The issues that drove voters' decisions in the midterms
Midterm voters rebuke Trump, handing Democrats both chambers of Congress
Democratic and GOP strategists on how parties should respond to midterm results
Breaking down the Democrats’ big majorities after the blue wave
How the Latino shift to Democrats helped turn Texas blue
'A mandate for change': Progressive Democrat William Lawrence flips House seat in Michigan
News Wrap: Officials in Iran welcome midterm results as vote against war
New Mexico's Deb Haaland on making history as first Native American woman elected governor
November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
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