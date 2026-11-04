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PBS News Hour

Progressive Democrat William Lawrence wins in Michigan

Season 2026 Episode 225 | 5m 02s

In Michigan's 7th Congressional District, progressive activist William Lawrence unseated Republican Tom Barrett in one of the year’s most competitive House races. Lawrence joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the win and what comes next.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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