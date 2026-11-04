November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Election 2026 PBS News special coverage
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A look at the DOJ's effort to gain greater control over elections
How exit polls are evolving as more Americans vote early
Pelosi reflects on historic career and predicts 'big victory' for Democrats
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on GOP's political challenges
Voters head to polls to decide control of House and Senate
Expert panel on what to expect on Election Night
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will suspend $4B annual aid to Israel next year
Where the battle for Congress stands heading into Election Day
Latest Episodes
All
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode