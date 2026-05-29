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Opportunity Knocks

Four Single Moms at a Breaking Point

Season 3 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

Four single moms at a breaking point open their lives in search of a way forward. In El Paso, Jovanna faces divorce and rising bills. In Memphis, Kristina rebuilds after losing her fiancé while raising four children. In Seattle, Ashley works three jobs while raising two sons, including one with autism. In Washington D.C., firefighter Amber works nonstop but still struggles to get ahead.

Aired: 05/28/26 | Expires: 05/31/28
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Finder to the Rescue
The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 10
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 9
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 12
The families return to Dollywood to share their financial journeys with coaches.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 8
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 11
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 6
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 3
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 1
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 5
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 2
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 1
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Significant Change
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
The Coaches Return
The coaches return and see how far the families have come on their journey.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Tools for Success
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Reaching Goals
Families move forward with their goals and use a new tool called The Opportunity Coach.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Big Dream$
Families continue to meet with nonprofit resources in their communities.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Finder to the Rescue
The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Finding Resources
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Help from Predatory Loans
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
The Pain of Foreclosure and Bankruptcy
When paycheck to paycheck doesn’t cut it one family might lose their home.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Meet the Families
Six families on the brink of financial ruin anxiously prepare to get help.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45