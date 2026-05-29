Four Single Moms at a Breaking Point

Extras
The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
The families return to Dollywood to share their financial journeys with coaches.
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
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Opportunity Knocks Season 2
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Opportunity Knocks Season 1
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
The coaches return and see how far the families have come on their journey.
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Families move forward with their goals and use a new tool called The Opportunity Coach.
Families continue to meet with nonprofit resources in their communities.
The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
When paycheck to paycheck doesn’t cut it one family might lose their home.
Six families on the brink of financial ruin anxiously prepare to get help.