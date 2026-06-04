100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Opportunity Knocks

The First Breakthroughs

Season 3 Episode 304 | 26m 46s

Early action steps begin to pay off. Jovanna receives encouraging news that reduces her debt and brings her closer to launching her couponing business. Amber begins exploring realistic paths to homeownership. Ashley meets with credit counselors to address collections and a high-interest loan, gaining clarity and relief. Kristina explores refinancing her car loan and begins seeing real progress.

Aired: 05/31/26 | Expires: 08/19/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Finder to the Rescue
The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 10
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 9
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 12
The families return to Dollywood to share their financial journeys with coaches.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 8
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 11
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 6
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 3
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 1
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 5
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 3
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 2
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 1
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Facing the Truth
The coaches dig deeper as four single moms confront the realities shaping their financial lives.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
A Leap of Faith
With guidance from their coaches, women take bold first steps toward a more stable future.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Progress and Possibility
Major wins spark new confidence as the women see their hard work beginning to pay off.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Dreams Within Reach
Momentum surges as bold steps bring the women closer to the futures they once imagined.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
The Moment Everything Changes
In Seattle, emotional reunions and life-changing surprises reveal how far the women have come.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Four Single Moms at a Breaking Point
Four single moms facing loss, debt, and rising bills search for a way forward.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Significant Change
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
The Coaches Return
The coaches return and see how far the families have come on their journey.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Tools for Success
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Reaching Goals
Families move forward with their goals and use a new tool called The Opportunity Coach.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:45