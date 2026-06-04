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Opportunity Knocks

The Moment Everything Changes

Season 3 Episode 307 | 26m 46s

In the Season 3 finale, the four women travel to Seattle and meet each other for the first time. Reunited with their coaches, they reflect on the struggles they faced and the strength they found along the way. Then the surprises begin. Emotional moments and life-changing financial support reveal just how far they’ve come and help launch the next chapter of their futures.

Aired: 05/31/26 | Expires: 09/09/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Finder to the Rescue
The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 10
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 9
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 12
The families return to Dollywood to share their financial journeys with coaches.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 8
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 11
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 6
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 3
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 1
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 5
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 3
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 2
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 1
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Facing the Truth
The coaches dig deeper as four single moms confront the realities shaping their financial lives.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
A Leap of Faith
With guidance from their coaches, women take bold first steps toward a more stable future.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
The First Breakthroughs
Early wins bring relief as the women begin seeing real progress in their finances.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Progress and Possibility
Major wins spark new confidence as the women see their hard work beginning to pay off.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Dreams Within Reach
Momentum surges as bold steps bring the women closer to the futures they once imagined.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Four Single Moms at a Breaking Point
Four single moms facing loss, debt, and rising bills search for a way forward.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Significant Change
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
The Coaches Return
The coaches return and see how far the families have come on their journey.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Tools for Success
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Reaching Goals
Families move forward with their goals and use a new tool called The Opportunity Coach.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:45