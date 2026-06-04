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Opportunity Knocks

Progress and Possibility

Season 3 Episode 305 | 26m 46s

The women reunite with their coaches to reveal surprising progress. Jovanna prepares to teach her first couponing class as her confidence soars. Kristina celebrates hard-won financial wins while continuing to heal. Amber’s disciplined budgeting brings homeownership closer than ever. Ashley celebrates major breakthroughs, proving that persistence can begin changing a family’s future.

Aired: 05/31/26 | Expires: 08/26/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Finder to the Rescue
The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 10
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 9
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 12
The families return to Dollywood to share their financial journeys with coaches.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 8
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 11
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 6
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 3
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 1
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Episode 5
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 3
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 2
  • Opportunity Knocks Season 1
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Facing the Truth
The coaches dig deeper as four single moms confront the realities shaping their financial lives.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
A Leap of Faith
With guidance from their coaches, women take bold first steps toward a more stable future.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
The First Breakthroughs
Early wins bring relief as the women begin seeing real progress in their finances.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Dreams Within Reach
Momentum surges as bold steps bring the women closer to the futures they once imagined.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
The Moment Everything Changes
In Seattle, emotional reunions and life-changing surprises reveal how far the women have come.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knocks
Four Single Moms at a Breaking Point
Four single moms facing loss, debt, and rising bills search for a way forward.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Significant Change
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
Episode: S2 E211 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
The Coaches Return
The coaches return and see how far the families have come on their journey.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Tools for Success
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knocks
Reaching Goals
Families move forward with their goals and use a new tool called The Opportunity Coach.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:45