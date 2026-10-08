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How Fast Language Can Change

Season 6 Episode 9 | 8m 13s

Words with common, generally agreed upon meanings are changing. Where the meanings of words shift over time, sometimes even leaving their original meaning behind. Linguists study the patterns for how and why this happens have figured out that there are words in your vocabulary that future generations may not even recognize in the way you use them today.

Aired: 09/14/26
Extras
Watch 8:16
Otherwords
This Speech Quirk Is Nearly Universal
Baby talk, once criticized, may help babies learn language, recent studies suggest.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:16
Watch 7:15
Otherwords
Can the Government Control How We Speak?
These organizations are trying to control how language is used.
Episode: S6 E7 | 7:15
Watch 10:02
Otherwords
The English Language Has a Smelly Problem
Why do we have fewest number of words for SMELLS?
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:02
Watch 10:43
Otherwords
How a Language Debate Could Land You in Jail
Should judges act as armchair linguists when interpreting the law?
Episode: S6 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:56
Otherwords
Why Every Generation Uses This One Slang Word
One slang word remains the undisputed king for over 100 years.
Episode: S6 E4 | 8:56
Watch 9:49
Otherwords
The Linguistics of Time Are Totally Mind Bending
The way your language describes time might actually change how you experience it.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:49
Watch 10:11
Otherwords
Why "a Lie" is Hard to Define
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Episode: S6 E2 | 10:11
Watch 7:58
Otherwords
Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
Episode: S6 E1 | 7:58
Watch 9:13
Otherwords
The Hidden Linguistic Messages in Brand Names
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:13
Watch 9:19
Otherwords
Punctuation's Weird Backstory
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:19
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Watch 8:16
Otherwords
This Speech Quirk Is Nearly Universal
Baby talk, once criticized, may help babies learn language, recent studies suggest.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:16
Watch 7:15
Otherwords
Can the Government Control How We Speak?
These organizations are trying to control how language is used.
Episode: S6 E7 | 7:15
Watch 10:02
Otherwords
The English Language Has a Smelly Problem
Why do we have fewest number of words for SMELLS?
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:02
Watch 10:43
Otherwords
How a Language Debate Could Land You in Jail
Should judges act as armchair linguists when interpreting the law?
Episode: S6 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:56
Otherwords
Why Every Generation Uses This One Slang Word
One slang word remains the undisputed king for over 100 years.
Episode: S6 E4 | 8:56
Watch 9:49
Otherwords
The Linguistics of Time Are Totally Mind Bending
The way your language describes time might actually change how you experience it.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:49
Watch 10:11
Otherwords
Why "a Lie" is Hard to Define
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Episode: S6 E2 | 10:11
Watch 7:58
Otherwords
Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
Episode: S6 E1 | 7:58
Watch 9:13
Otherwords
The Hidden Linguistic Messages in Brand Names
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:13
Watch 9:19
Otherwords
Punctuation's Weird Backstory
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:19