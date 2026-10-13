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Otherwords

Words That Came From God's

Season 6 Episode 10 | 10m 42s

We use words inspired by the gods every day–in places that might surprise you. From space to apparel to razors to days of the week, you can spot the Greek God's influence on languages all over the world.

Aired: 10/12/26
Extras
Watch 8:13
Otherwords
How Fast Language Can Change
Words with common, generally agreed upon meanings are constantly changing. But why?
Episode: S6 E9 | 8:13
Watch 8:16
Otherwords
This Speech Quirk Is Nearly Universal
Baby talk, once criticized, may help babies learn language, recent studies suggest.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:16
Watch 7:15
Otherwords
Can the Government Control How We Speak?
These organizations are trying to control how language is used.
Episode: S6 E7 | 7:15
Watch 10:02
Otherwords
The English Language Has a Smelly Problem
Why do we have fewest number of words for SMELLS?
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:02
Watch 10:43
Otherwords
How a Language Debate Could Land You in Jail
Should judges act as armchair linguists when interpreting the law?
Episode: S6 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:56
Otherwords
Why Every Generation Uses This One Slang Word
One slang word remains the undisputed king for over 100 years.
Episode: S6 E4 | 8:56
Watch 9:49
Otherwords
The Linguistics of Time Are Totally Mind Bending
The way your language describes time might actually change how you experience it.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:49
Watch 10:11
Otherwords
Why "a Lie" is Hard to Define
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Episode: S6 E2 | 10:11
Watch 7:58
Otherwords
Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
Episode: S6 E1 | 7:58
Watch 9:13
Otherwords
The Hidden Linguistic Messages in Brand Names
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:13
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Watch 8:13
Otherwords
How Fast Language Can Change
Words with common, generally agreed upon meanings are constantly changing. But why?
Episode: S6 E9 | 8:13
Watch 8:16
Otherwords
This Speech Quirk Is Nearly Universal
Baby talk, once criticized, may help babies learn language, recent studies suggest.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:16
Watch 7:15
Otherwords
Can the Government Control How We Speak?
These organizations are trying to control how language is used.
Episode: S6 E7 | 7:15
Watch 10:02
Otherwords
The English Language Has a Smelly Problem
Why do we have fewest number of words for SMELLS?
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:02
Watch 10:43
Otherwords
How a Language Debate Could Land You in Jail
Should judges act as armchair linguists when interpreting the law?
Episode: S6 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:56
Otherwords
Why Every Generation Uses This One Slang Word
One slang word remains the undisputed king for over 100 years.
Episode: S6 E4 | 8:56
Watch 9:49
Otherwords
The Linguistics of Time Are Totally Mind Bending
The way your language describes time might actually change how you experience it.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:49
Watch 10:11
Otherwords
Why "a Lie" is Hard to Define
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Episode: S6 E2 | 10:11
Watch 7:58
Otherwords
Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
Episode: S6 E1 | 7:58
Watch 9:13
Otherwords
The Hidden Linguistic Messages in Brand Names
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:13