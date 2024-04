Whether it's sweet or savory, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. In this episode of Pan Pals, Silvia Martinez and Pooja Lalan will trade their favorite breakfast dishes. From Mexican Red Chilaquiles to Indian Sevai Upma, these home chefs will try new recipes and learn about one another’s cultures along the way. Fried tortillas and savory noodles? You’re in for a breakfast treat!