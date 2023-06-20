Comfort Foods

Extras
There may be no one perfect pot, but plenty of one-pot meals around the world.
Comfort dishes are personal—they're just as much about the memories as the flavors themselves. In this episode of Pan Pals, we've brought in Maddy and Beryl to try cooking one another's dishes. From Korean Sujebi to Jewish Matzo Ball Soup, our guests will learn about one another's cultures, their flavors, and most of all, what comfort tastes like to them.