Pan Pals

Comfort Foods

Season 1 Episode 1 | 8m 45s

Comfort dishes are personal—they're just as much about the memories as the flavors themselves. In this episode of Pan Pals, we've brought in Maddy and Beryl to try cooking one another's dishes. From Korean Sujebi to Jewish Matzo Ball Soup, our guests will learn about one another's cultures, their flavors, and most of all, what comfort tastes like to them.

Aired: 06/20/23
Extras
Watch 10:42
Pan Pals
Fried Food
Everything tastes better fried, right?
Episode: S1 E8 | 10:42
Watch 10:22
Pan Pals
Breakfast
Rise and shine! What are you eating to start the day off right?
Episode: S1 E7 | 10:22
Watch 10:10
Pan Pals
One Pot Meals
There may be no one perfect pot, but plenty of one-pot meals around the world.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:10
Watch 10:08
Pan Pals
Baking
A bake is a bake, right? Wrong.
Episode: S1 E5 | 10:08
Watch 10:06
Pan Pals
Noodles
How do you eat your noodles?
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:06
Watch 8:02
Pan Pals
Rice
How do you typically serve rice in your country?
Episode: S1 E3 | 8:02
Watch 8:27
Pan Pals
Family Meals
What meals bring your family together? (feat. @madewithlau)
Episode: S1 E2 | 8:27
