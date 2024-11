Can you handle some spice? Chilis are grown all across the globe and come in so many different varieties. Likewise, cultures around the world each have their own unique takes on harnessing these spicy flavors . In this episode, we’ll watch James and Mariano swap South Korean Dak Bokkeum Ta, spicy braised chicken, and Peruvian Ceviche, spicy marinated fish. Let’s see how they bring the heat!