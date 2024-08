What’s the best way to cook with chickpeas? This simple little legume is a staple in dishes all around the world. It can be transformed in so many ways and today, our guests Khadiga and Adeel are showing us their culture's best chickpea dishes! We’ll learn about Syrian Fattet Hummus, a creamy chickpea dip, and Pakistani Chana Chaat, a spiced chickpea street snack.