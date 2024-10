Have you ever wondered how meatballs are made around the world? This dish is far more versatile than you might realize and goes way beyond spaghetti and meatballs. Today, sisters Celene and Tara are sharing their Indonesian Sate Lilit, wrap-around meatballs, with Stacie, who’s showing them Greek Youvarlakia, meatball soup. See how different cultures get creative with meatballs!