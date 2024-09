It’s a fact of life, potatoes are a perfect food. Anyway you slice it (or fry it or mash it), potatoes are a universally beloved ingredient and a staple in cuisines all around the world. In today’s episode, we’ll see Brishti share Bengali Aloo Posto, potatoes and poppy seeds, with Vicken who’s given her his recipe for Armenian Sini Patates, pan potatoes with tomato gravy. Let’s get cooking!