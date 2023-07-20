100 WVIA Way
Pan Pals

One Pot Meals

Season 1 Episode 6 | 10m 10s

What happens when you throw all your ingredients into one pot? There’s only one way to find out. In today’s episode of Pan Pals, we’ve paired Hayat, an Ethiopian home cook, to swap recipes with Maral who was born in Turkmenistan. As they cook plov and fuul, they learn the power of the one-pot meal and gain a new perspective along the way.

Aired: 07/19/23
Extras
Watch 10:42
Pan Pals
Fried Food
Everything tastes better fried, right?
Episode: S1 E8 | 10:42
Watch 10:22
Pan Pals
Breakfast
Rise and shine! What are you eating to start the day off right?
Episode: S1 E7 | 10:22
Watch 10:08
Pan Pals
Baking
A bake is a bake, right? Wrong.
Episode: S1 E5 | 10:08
Watch 10:06
Pan Pals
Noodles
How do you eat your noodles?
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:06
Watch 8:02
Pan Pals
Rice
How do you typically serve rice in your country?
Episode: S1 E3 | 8:02
Watch 8:27
Pan Pals
Family Meals
What meals bring your family together? (feat. @madewithlau)
Episode: S1 E2 | 8:27
Watch 8:45
Pan Pals
Comfort Foods
What does comfort food look like to you? Today, a Korean Sujebi and Jewish Matzo Ball Soup
Episode: S1 E1 | 8:45
