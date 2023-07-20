One Pot Meals

Extras
What does comfort food look like to you? Today, a Korean Sujebi and Jewish Matzo Ball Soup
Latest Episodes
What does comfort food look like to you? Today, a Korean Sujebi and Jewish Matzo Ball Soup
What happens when you throw all your ingredients into one pot? There’s only one way to find out. In today’s episode of Pan Pals, we’ve paired Hayat, an Ethiopian home cook, to swap recipes with Maral who was born in Turkmenistan. As they cook plov and fuul, they learn the power of the one-pot meal and gain a new perspective along the way.