Comfort food; we all have a dish in mind when this term comes up. It’s as much of a food as it is a feeling. Today, we’ll see Rosi and Dan learn about each other and their cultures by swapping comfort foods. Rosi shares her Ecuadorian Encocado, coconut and fish stew, while Dan shows her his Italian Fried Mozzarella. Let’s see how comfort food can vary around the world!