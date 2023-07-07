100 WVIA Way
PBS Short Film Festival

Cartoon Academy: Welcome to the Ocean Floor

Season 2023 Episode 23 | 9m 26s

Dive deep with Joe Wos by drawing an octopus, blobfish, and anglerfish. Learn about the importance of depth and dimension.

Aired: 06/28/23 | Expires: 07/09/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
PBS Short Film Festival
2023 PBS Short Film Festival Winner
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
Clip: S2023 | 0:30
Watch 18:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Two Bears
Veteran janitor fights to prove himself as a warrior and a dependable family man.
Episode: S2023 E24 | 18:18
Watch 25:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Bertie the Brilliant
Raising money to see a magic show, a boy faces a choice when his grandma loses her job.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 25:20
Watch 14:33
PBS Short Film Festival
Brother
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 14:33
Watch 4:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Guadelupe Robinson
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 4:46
Watch 8:14
PBS Short Film Festival
Box: The Impossible Puzzle
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 8:14
Watch 10:23
PBS Short Film Festival
DC's Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington DC
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 10:23
Watch 14:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Folk Frontera
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 14:20
Watch 7:00
PBS Short Film Festival
Dream Carriers
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 7:00
Watch 23:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Under G-D
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 23:18
