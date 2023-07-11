Last Call Baking

Extras
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.
A young land developer returns home to the family plum orchard in the Chinese countryside.
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
A new member of a dysfunctional brass band learns all about his unique community.
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Veteran janitor fights to prove himself as a warrior and a dependable family man.