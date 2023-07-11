100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Short Film Festival

Last Call Baking

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 6m 08s

Last Call Baking Co. owner Chanah Willis opened her shop in Birmingham, AL where they create fresh, unusual, and delightful baked goods. Inspired by their Southern and Jewish heritage, a love of travel, and a background in fine arts, Chanah's wild appreciation for ingredients sets them apart from your average Betty Crocker.

Aired: 07/09/23 | Expires: 07/09/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
PBS Short Film Festival
2023 PBS Short Film Festival Winner
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
Clip: S2023 | 0:30
Watch 14:33
PBS Short Film Festival
Brother
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 14:33
Watch 14:31
PBS Short Film Festival
Plum Town
A young land developer returns home to the family plum orchard in the Chinese countryside.
Episode: S2023 E12 | 14:31
Watch 8:14
PBS Short Film Festival
Box: The Impossible Puzzle
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 8:14
Watch 10:23
PBS Short Film Festival
DC's Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington DC
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 10:23
Watch 14:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Folk Frontera
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 14:20
Watch 8:50
PBS Short Film Festival
The Funeral Band
A new member of a dysfunctional brass band learns all about his unique community.
Episode: S2023 E13 | 8:50
Watch 12:04
PBS Short Film Festival
Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 12:04
Watch 4:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Guadelupe Robinson
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 4:46
Watch 23:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Under G-D
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 23:18
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2023
  • PBS Short Film Festival
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2021
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2020
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2019
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2018
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2017
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2016
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2015
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2014
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2013
  • PBS Short Film Festival Season 2012
Watch 14:33
PBS Short Film Festival
Brother
A filmmaker's calls with her brother explore his fragile recovery from opioid addiction.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 14:33
Watch 14:31
PBS Short Film Festival
Plum Town
A young land developer returns home to the family plum orchard in the Chinese countryside.
Episode: S2023 E12 | 14:31
Watch 8:14
PBS Short Film Festival
Box: The Impossible Puzzle
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 8:14
Watch 10:23
PBS Short Film Festival
DC's Shoe: The Origin of New Balance in Washington DC
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 10:23
Watch 14:20
PBS Short Film Festival
Folk Frontera
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 14:20
Watch 8:50
PBS Short Film Festival
The Funeral Band
A new member of a dysfunctional brass band learns all about his unique community.
Episode: S2023 E13 | 8:50
Watch 12:04
PBS Short Film Festival
Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 12:04
Watch 4:46
PBS Short Film Festival
Monograph: Guadelupe Robinson
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 4:46
Watch 23:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Under G-D
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 23:18
Watch 18:18
PBS Short Film Festival
Two Bears
Veteran janitor fights to prove himself as a warrior and a dependable family man.
Episode: S2023 E24 | 18:18