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Celebrate AAPI Month with a cross-section of films that reflect ways in which AAPI filmmakers use nonfiction film to creatively and profoundly reflect upon journeys, memories and dreams with stories that bridge generations to reveal the surprising outcomes when cultures and communities intersect and differences become strengths. Co-presented with CAAM and Pacific Islanders in Communications.

Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Between Goodbyes
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Episode: S38 E14 | 1:22:58
Watch 26:55
POV
POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
Episode: S38 E804 | 26:55
Watch 22:05
POV
POV Shorts: La Orquesta
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.
Episode: S38 E805 | 22:05
Watch 38:02
POV
POV Shorts: Classroom 4
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Episode: S38 E806 | 38:02
Watch 21:48
POV
POV Shorts: The People Could Fly
A poetic look at roller rinks as sanctuaries for Black culture, joy, and resistance.
Episode: S38 E802 | 21:48
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: This is America
From big city to small town, two stories reflecting contemporary America.
Episode: S38 E803 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Chasing Time
Photographer James Balog brings the 15-year Extreme Ice Survey project to a close.
Episode: S38 E801 | 25:05
Watch 1:23:05
POV
A Mother Apart
Poet and activist Staceyann Chin chronicles her journey of healing, forgiveness, and mothering.
Episode: S38 E13 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:22:41
POV
Porcelain War
Confronting war, Ukrainian artists pick up arms while finding strength through art.
Episode: S38 E12 | 1:22:41
Extras
Watch 1:18
Mrs. Wilson
Episode 2 Scene
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Clip: S2019 E2 | 1:18
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
...
Clip: 7:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
...
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
...
Clip: 7:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
...
Clip: 8:53